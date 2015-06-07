FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea sees no extra budget for economy after MERS outbreak
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2015 / 3:29 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea sees no extra budget for economy after MERS outbreak

Flight passengers from Busan, South Korea, receive a temperature check upon their arrival at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Sunday it has no plan yet to draw up a supplementary budget to help stop the outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) from damaging Asia’s fourth-largest economy, already struggling to keep up a recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, who is also finance minister, said during a televised news conference that the impact on the overall economy from the illness was not serious enough to talk about a supplementary budget for stimulus.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.