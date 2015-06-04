FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea confirms death of third MERS patient
June 4, 2015 / 10:19 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea confirms death of third MERS patient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korean students wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walk at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea confirmed on Thursday that a man who died a day earlier was infected with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), marking the third fatality in an outbreak of the often-deadly virus.

The 82-year old South Korean man, in hospital with asthma and bacterial pneumonia, had shared a room with others suffering from MERS and died on Wednesday night, the health ministry said in a statement.

The victim is the 36th person confirmed to have been infected with MERS in South Korea, the largest outbreak outside the Middle East.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
