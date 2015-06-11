South Korea says MERS patient dies, 10th fatality in outbreak

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean man with terminal lung cancer who had been infected with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus died on Thursday, South Korea’s health ministry said, in the 10th fatality since the country’s outbreak began last month.

The 65-year-old man, diagnosed with MERS on June 7, had been hospitalized in the same ward as another patient later diagnosed with MERS, the health ministry said in a statement.