South Korea reports 14 more MERS cases, one death
#Health News
June 6, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

South Korea reports 14 more MERS cases, one death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean officials on Sunday reported 14 more cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), bringing the total in the country’s outbreak to 64, and said a fifth person infected with the virus had died.

South Korea’s outbreak of the often-deadly virus, first reported on May 20, is the largest outside the Middle East. The patient who died was a 75-year-old man who had been in a hospital emergency room where another MERS patient was present, officials said.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe

