Flight passengers from Busan, South Korea, receive a temperature check upon their arrival at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s health ministry said on Tuesday there were eight new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), bringing the total to 95 but falling from 23 daily new cases reported on Monday.

The ministry also said a patient infected with the MERS virus has died, becoming the seventh fatality in an outbreak that began in May.