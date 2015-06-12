FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea reports 12 new MERS cases, total now 138; one more death
#Health News
June 12, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

South Korea reports 12 new MERS cases, total now 138; one more death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) rest at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), bringing the total to 138, and said a 14th person has died in the outbreak.

The 12 new cases, including an ambulance driver who transported a previous patient, follow just four more reported on the previous day, which had raised hopes that the outbreak might be slowing, although officials and experts predicted there would be more new cases.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
