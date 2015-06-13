South Korea reports seven new cases of MERS, brings total to 145

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday seven new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), taking the total to 145 in an outbreak that the World Health Organization called “large and complex.”

All of the cases are believed to be linked to hospital settings and traced to a businessman who had returned from a trip to the Middle East. There have been 14 deaths, all elderly patients or people who had been suffering serious ailments.

