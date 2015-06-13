FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea reports seven new cases of MERS, brings total to 145
#World News
June 13, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

South Korea reports seven new cases of MERS, brings total to 145

Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) rest at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday seven new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), taking the total to 145 in an outbreak that the World Health Organization called “large and complex.”

All of the cases are believed to be linked to hospital settings and traced to a businessman who had returned from a trip to the Middle East. There have been 14 deaths, all elderly patients or people who had been suffering serious ailments.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
