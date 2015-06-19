FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea: MERS outbreak has 'leveled off,' watching for more cases
#Health News
June 19, 2015 / 2:36 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea: MERS outbreak has 'leveled off,' watching for more cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A health official said South Korea’s outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) appeared to have leveled off, after authorities reported just one new case on Friday, bringing total infections in the country to 166.

“Given the current developments, we have judged that it has leveled off, but we need to watch further spread, further cases from so-called ‘intensive control’ hospitals,” Kwon Deok-cheol, the health ministry’s chief policy official, told a news briefing.

Reporting by Tony Munroe and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
