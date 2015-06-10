FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO-South Korean mission recommends reopening schools shut over MERS
June 10, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

WHO-South Korean mission recommends reopening schools shut over MERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s health ministry said on Wednesday a joint mission with the World Health Organization that is reviewing the country’s response to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) has urged the government to re-open schools.

Nearly 2,500 schools have been closed over fear of a MERS outbreak. In all, 108 people have been infected in South Korea and nine have died.

“Strong consideration should be given to re-opening schools, as schools have not been linked to transmission of (the MERS virus) in the Republic of Korea or elsewhere,” the mission said.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

