Pregnant woman dies of H1N1 swine flu in Serbia
March 5, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Pregnant woman dies of H1N1 swine flu in Serbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - A pregnant woman in Serbia has died from the H1N1 strain of influenza, also known as swine flu, health officials said on Thursday, in what media reports said was Serbia’s second death from the disease in a week.

The 33-year-old woman was five months pregnant and died on Wednesday.

“Laboratory findings proved the presence of the H1N1 virus,” Mijomir Pelemis, head of Belgrade’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.

On Feb. 27, Serbian media reports said a man diagnosed with the same flu strain had died in Belgrade’s Military Hospital, though health officials contacted by Reuters were unable to confirm the reports.

In 2009-10, swine flu spread from central Mexico around the world. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that it killed 284,000 people in 12 months.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kevin Liffey

