No Ebola scare at Boston's Logan Airport: CDC

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there was no Ebola scare at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday after concerns were raised when five passengers with flu-like symptoms were removed from a flight that landed there.

“There was not an Ebola scare at Boston’s Logan Airport,” Shelly Diaz, a CDC spokeswoman, said.

Emergency crews in protective gear removed the passengers from Emirates flight 237 after it had arrived from Dubai on Monday.