Violence high in U.S. despite declines

(Reuters Health) - Violence remains a problem for many Americans despite substantial progress since the 1980s and 1990s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Because we are seeing the (violence) numbers go down, we know it is preventable,” said senior author Dr. Debra Houry, of the CDC in Atlanta.

Using health and law enforcement surveillance systems, the researchers mapped trends in child abuse and neglect, youth violence, intimate partner violence, sexual violence, elder abuse and homicide.

They report in JAMA that homicide rates increased steadily from 1960 and peaked in 1980, with more than 10 homicides for every 100,000 people that year. The rate declined to five homicides per 100,000 people in 2013.

Aggravated assaults also rose steadily, from 86 per 100,000 in 1960 to a peak of 442 per 100,000 people in 1992. By 2012 this had declined to 242 per 100,000.

The increase in violence since the 1960s may have been be due to the spread of drug abuse, the proliferation of more powerful firearms, and rapid changes in family structures, cultural norms, and societal dynamics, the researchers write.

There are still 16,000 homicides and 1.6 million assault injuries requiring treatment in U.S. emergency departments each year. Homicide is the leading cause of death for African Americans age one to 44, and the fifth leading cause of death for white people of the same age.

In 2012, the World Health Organization reported less than two homicides per 100,000 people in Canada, the U.K. and Australia, compared to more than five in the U.S.

More than 12 million adults experience intimate partner violence annually in the U.S. and more than 10 million children younger than 18 years of age are maltreated, neglected or physically abused every year.

“We’re seeing these types of violence are interconnected,” Houry told Reuters Health.

The researchers also found that official reports by child protective service agencies of sexual abuse and physical abuse both declined by more than half since 1992.

“Of course we should be encouraged by the decrease,” said Dr. John Leventhal, medical director of the Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital Child Abuse Program in Connecticut.

“Kids, instead of holding on to it, they say something about it earlier,” he said. “The duration of suffering has decreased.”

Overall child abuse numbers, which can be hard to track, declined, but the most serious forms of child abuse, especially among those under age three, have not changed, Leventhal, who was not part of the new study, told Reuters Health.

Children who are the victims of abuse or neglect can go on to have long term consequences like high blood pressure or post-traumatic stress disorder, or to perpetrate more violence, Houry said.

Early childhood education and visitation programs, which were first instituted in the 1990s, can help reduce violence against children, and their results are starting to appear now, said Houry.

Many states have grants though Affordable Care Act to enhance their home visitation programs, Leventhal noted.

Other policies, like limiting the days and times when alcohol is sold, and preventing sale to minors, have also helped, Houry said.

Still, “we need more interventions,” she said, adding, ”these are people behind the numbers, and we need to continue to bring the numbers down.”

SOURCE: bit.ly/1ONFeLq JAMA, online August 4, 2015.