a year ago
WHO emergency committee on yellow fever to meet on Aug 31
#Health News
August 23, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

WHO emergency committee on yellow fever to meet on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency committee on deadly yellow fever will meet on Aug. 31 to review outbreaks in Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as a major vaccination campaigns continues.

Addressing a United Nations media briefing, Tarik Jasarevic said WHO Director-General Margaret Chan had asked the independent experts to meet and analyze the situation and response to the outbreak.

(This version of the story corrects date to Aug 31 from Aug 30)

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

