Brazil airline Gol says too soon to assess impact of Zika on travel
February 1, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil airline Gol says too soon to assess impact of Zika on travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The impact of the rapidly spreading Zika virus on air travel is still unclear, Edmar Lopes, the chief financial officer of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA (GOLL4.SA), said on a Monday call with analysts.

Gol and other airlines have offered to reschedule and reroute travel for pregnant women with flights booked to areas affected by Zika, after clinical evidence linking the virus to microcephaly and other birth defects.

Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
