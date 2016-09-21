Wearable activity trackers may not boost weight loss
(Reuters Health) - For young adults on a long-term healthy diet and exercise program, tracking activity with a wearable device may not lead to additional weight loss, according to a new study.
LONDON Patients who take medicines derived from blood plasma or urine are not at increased risk of catching Zika, even if the body fluids come from countries where the virus is prevalent, Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday.
Plasma-derived products are used to treat some serious blood conditions and to help fight infections, while urine-based medicines include certain hormone treatments and therapies to help break up blood clots.
The European Medicines Agency, Europe's equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said its experts had assessed the risks and concluded that manufacturing processes used for such products would inactivate or remove the Zika virus.
This includes the use of solvents or detergents, pasteurisation and filtration.
Health authorities are currently taking extra care with whole blood donations. Last month, the FDA recommended that all blood donations be tested for Zika in a drive to prevent transmission of the virus through the blood supply.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)
(Reuters Health) - For young adults on a long-term healthy diet and exercise program, tracking activity with a wearable device may not lead to additional weight loss, according to a new study.
NEW YORK Mylan NV faced new scrutiny over price hikes for its anti-allergy EpiPen on Tuesday, with U.S. lawmakers calling for a probe of oversight of the company’s rebates to government healthcare plans, while West Virginia said it was investigating whether Mylan defrauded its Medicaid department.
Botox maker Allergan Plc, in its third acquisition this month, said it would pay up to $1.7 billion for Tobira Therapeutics Inc to get a leg up in the race to develop therapies for NASH, an incurable fatty liver disease closely linked to obesity.