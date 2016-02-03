FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff vows all-out war on Zika virus mosquito
#Health News
February 2, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff vows all-out war on Zika virus mosquito

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said her government will not spare resources in mobilizing her country to combat the mosquito that transmits the Zika virus now spreading rapidly through the Americas.

“There will be no lack of funding,” Rousseff said in an address to a joint session of Brazil’s Congress at the start of its legislative year.

Rousseff also said Brazil and the United States will enter a partnership to develop a vaccine against Zika as soon as possible to stem the spread of the virus that has been linked to thousands of cases of Brazilian newborns with brain damage.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

