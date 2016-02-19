FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff guarantees resources for Zika vaccine
#Health News
February 19, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff guarantees resources for Zika vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff walks with residents during a visit to their neighborhood on the National Day of Mobilization Zika Zero in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said her government would provide all resources needed to develop a vaccine against the Zika virus during a speech in the northeastern city of Petrolina on Friday.

Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus actually causes microcephaly, a condition marked by unusually small heads that can result in developmental problems. Brazil said it has confirmed more than 500 cases of microcephaly, many in the Northeast, and considers most of them to be related to Zika infections in the mothers. Brazil is investigating more than 3,900 additional suspected cases of microcephaly.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer

