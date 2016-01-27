FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teen in Los Angeles County tested positive for Zika after travel abroad
#Health News
January 27, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Teen in Los Angeles County tested positive for Zika after travel abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A transmission electron micrograph (TEM) shows the Zika virus, in an undated photo provided by the Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A teenage girl in Los Angeles County who had traveled to El Salvador in late November tested positive for the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus but has since recovered, public health officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday that it is conducting surveillance to identify any infected travelers returning to the county. U.S. officials have said that a Virginia resident and an Arkansas resident who had each traveled outside the United States also tested positive for the virus.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Frances Kerry

