White House says any progress in Congress on Zika funding is 'welcome'
May 12, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

White House says any progress in Congress on Zika funding is 'welcome'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it would welcome any progress made by the U.S. Congress toward striking a deal to provide funding to help fight the Zika virus.

“I think at this point, given the delays and given the heightened stakes, we welcome any sort of forward momentum in Congress,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing.

Asked about a Senate proposal for $1.1 billion in emergency funds, Earnest said the administration would “have to take a close look at it to see if it is sufficient.”

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh

