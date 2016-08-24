FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Costa Rica registers first microcephaly birth linked to Zika
#Health News
August 24, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Costa Rica registers first microcephaly birth linked to Zika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016.Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (Reuters) - Costa Rica has registered its first case of a baby born with microcephaly linked to the mosquito-borne Zika virus, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The health ministry described the case as "imported" in a statement, as the mother of the child is Nicaraguan and was thought to have contracted the virus in the neighboring Central American country.

The Zika virus was first detected in Brazil last year and has since spread across the Americas. The virus poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects such as microcephaly. It has been linked to more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly in Brazil.

Reporting by Enrique Pretel; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
