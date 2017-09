(Reuters) - Drugmakers globally are racing to produce a vaccine for Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that has been linked to severe birth defects. The World Health Organization has warned the disease is spreading explosively through the Americas. But, companies and scientists have made clear that a vaccine for public use is, at the very least, some months away.

