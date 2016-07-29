FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama briefed on Zika cases in Florida, monitoring situation
#Health News
July 29, 2016 / 4:29 PM / a year ago

Obama briefed on Zika cases in Florida, monitoring situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been briefed on the reported cases of Zika transmission through mosquito bites in Florida and has directed his team to ensure the state has the support it needs to fight the virus, which is tied to a rare but serious birth defect.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz credited Florida Governor Rick Scott with having prepared for the development for some time. He reiterated White House criticism of Congress for leaving for its summer break without approving funding to help fight the virus.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu

