Bolivian miners lift roadblock after deputy minister beaten to death
LA PAZ Protesting Bolivian miners on Friday abandoned a roadblock where a day earlier they kidnapped a government deputy minister, who was later found beaten to death.
HONG KONG Hong Kong's first suspected Zika patient tested negative for the virus and has been discharged from hospital, broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported on Saturday.
The 38-year-old woman left hospital on Friday evening. She had been admitted after suffering symptoms of joint pain and red eyes after spending two weeks in the Caribbean.
Zika was detected in Brazil last year and has since spread across the Americas. The virus poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects. It has been linked to more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly in Brazil.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
ISTANBUL/KARKAMIS, Turkey Turkish forces will remain in Syria for as long as it takes to cleanse the border of Islamic State and other militants, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday, after a truck bombing by Kurdish insurgents killed at least 11 police officers.
PARIS A French court on Friday suspended a ban on women wearing full-body "burkini" swimsuits on a Mediterranean town's beach but the prime minister said the debate was not over, calling the outfit a symbol of a "backwards, deadly Islamism".