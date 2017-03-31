FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#Health News
March 31, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 5 months ago

NIAID begins vaccinations in a mid-stage trial for Zika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aedes aegypti mosquito is pictured on a leaf in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016.Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Friday that vaccinations have begun in a mid-stage trial testing an experimental DNA vaccine for Zika.

The two-part trial aims at enrolling at least 2,490 healthy participants from areas of confirmed or potential active mosquito-transmitted Zika infection, including the continental United States, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama and Mexico that (bit.ly/2nSK71N)

The NIAID, part of the National Institute of Health, will lead the trial that will also evaluate the NIH vaccine's safety and ability to stimulate an immune response in participants, and assess the optimal dose for administration.

Currently, there is no licensed vaccine to prevent disease caused by Zika infections, mainly transmitted via the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes but also can be transmitted sexually.

Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

