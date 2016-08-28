Hong Kong's first Zika case tests negative
HONG KONG Hong Kong's first Zika patient tested negative for the virus on Friday and was discharged from hospital, the government said in a statement.
SINGAPORE Singapore has confirmed 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus, local media reported on Sunday, citing the city-state's health ministry.
The cases include 36 foreign construction workers employed at a site in Aljunied, in the southeast of the island, the Straits Times newspaper and Channel News Asia television reported.
On Saturday, the health ministry confirmed Singapore's first case of a local transmission of the virus, which in Brazil has been linked to microcephaly, a rare birth defect.
That case was also in the Aljunied area.
Authorities have tested 124 people, primarily construction workers. Seventy-eight have tested negative and five cases are pending, the reports said. In all, 34 patients have fully recovered.
LOME Togolese authorities said on Saturday they had slaughtered 11,500 chickens in response to an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu at two farms in the capital Lome and the town of Adetikope, about 25 km north of Lome.
A federal judge on Friday refused to block a California law tightening vaccination requirements for schoolchildren in the state.