First Irish cases of Zika virus detected: health executive

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The first Irish cases of the Zika virus have been detected in two people with a history of traveling to a country affected by the mosquito-borne infection, the Health Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland said on Tuesday.

The two individuals, whose cases are unrelated and neither of whom are at risk of pregnancy, are currently well and fully recovered, the HSE said in a statement.

“The finding of Zika cases in Ireland is not an unexpected event as many other European countries have reported cases as a result of travel to affected areas,” the statement said.