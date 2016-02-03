FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latin America health body says needs $8.5 million to help fight Zika
February 3, 2016 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Latin America health body says needs $8.5 million to help fight Zika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Municipal workers fumigate public areas against the aedes aegypti mosquito, the vector of the Zika virus, in Montevideo, Uruguay February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday it needed an estimated $8.5 million to help member states respond to the mosquito-borne Zika virus which is spreading through the Americas.

“We are mobilizing resources and estimate that we’ll need $8.5 million to adequately help our members respond to this,” Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional health ministers in Uruguay.

Etienne said fumigation had limited effectiveness as a means to wipe out mosquito populations, killing adults but not larvae.

