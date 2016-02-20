FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa confirms first case of Zika virus
#Health News
February 20, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa confirms first case of Zika virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Aedes Aegypti mosquito is seen in a lab of the International Training and Medical Research Training Center (CIDEIM) in Cali, Colombia February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa confirmed its first case of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in a Columbian man, health authorities said.

The virus, which is causing international alarm after spreading through much of the Americas, was detected in the man on his visit to Johannesburg, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said.

“The businessman presented with fever and a rash approximately four days after arrival in South Africa but is now fully recovered,” he said.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global public health emergency on Feb. 1, noting its association with two neurological disorders - microcephaly in babies and Guillain-Barre syndrome that can cause paralysis.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Janet Lawrence

