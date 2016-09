People shop for remaining stocks of insect repellent products at a pharmacy in Singapore September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Nurses set up a mosquito tent over a hospital bed, as part of a precautionary protocol for patients who are infected by Zika, to show the media at Farrer Park Hospital in Singapore September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore reported 38 new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection on Friday.

Authorities in Singapore, a regional financial center and transit hub, said they had detected 189 people with the Zika virus in total, including two pregnant woman.

The first locally transmitted Zika infection was reported on Saturday.

