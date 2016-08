A woman suspected of Zika infection leaves in an ambulance from a clinic, at an area where locally transmitted Zika cases were discovered in Singapore August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Town council volunteers distribute flyers and insect repellents to residents at a new Zika cluster area in Singapore, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that its embassy in Singapore had been informed by the island state's health ministry that 21 Chinese nationals in the country are confirmed to have been infected with Zika.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the foreign ministry added that the health situation was not serious and that some of them had recovered.

