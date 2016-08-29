FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore confirms 15 more local transmission Zika cases: media
#World News
August 29, 2016 / 1:57 PM / a year ago

Singapore confirms 15 more local transmission Zika cases: media

A National Environment Agency officer informs residents as a worker fogs the corridor of a public housing estate in the vicinity where a locally transmitted Zika virus case was discovered, in Singapore August 29, 2016.Edgar Su

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore confirmed 15 more cases of locally-transmitted infections with the Zika virus late on Monday, having announced 41 over the weekend, the Straits Times newspaper reported, citing the health ministry.

Thirteen of the new cases were people who lived or worked in the same area where the virus was first detected.

The Zika virus, carried by mosquitoes, was detected in Brazil last year and has since spread across the Americas.

It poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects. It has been linked in Brazil to more than 1,600 cases of microcephaly, where babies are born with abnormally small heads and brains.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
