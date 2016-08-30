FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Singapore confirms 26 more local transmission Zika cases: media
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 1:32 PM / a year ago

Singapore confirms 26 more local transmission Zika cases: media

A worker sprays insecticide along the common areas of a public housing estate at an area where locally transmitted Zika cases were discovered in Singapore August 30, 2016.Edgar Su

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore confirmed 26 more cases of locally-transmitted Zika infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 82, local media reported, citing the health ministry and National Environment Agency.

Of these, five cases were detected in parts of Singapore outside the Aljunied area where all the previous cases were found, media reported.

The Zika virus was detected in Brazil last year and has since spread across the Americas. It poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

