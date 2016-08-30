Singapore confirms 26 more local transmission Zika cases: media

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore confirmed 26 more cases of locally-transmitted Zika infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 82, local media reported, citing the health ministry and National Environment Agency.

Of these, five cases were detected in parts of Singapore outside the Aljunied area where all the previous cases were found, media reported.

The Zika virus was detected in Brazil last year and has since spread across the Americas. It poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.