a year ago
No new Zika cases in Singapore on Tuesday - government agency website
#Health News
September 13, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

No new Zika cases in Singapore on Tuesday - government agency website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of a pest control team shows a container of mosquito larvae that they collected during their inspection at Zika clusters in Singapore September 5, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore did not report any new cases of Zika virus on Tuesday, according to data published on National Environment Agency website.

Island city-state Singapore reported its first locally infected Zika patient on Aug. 27 and since then, the number of reported infections has risen to 333.

While most people experience mild symptoms, Zika infections in pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a severe birth defect in which the head and brain are undersized. In adults, it can cause a rare neurological syndrome called Guillain-Barre.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
