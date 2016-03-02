FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia confirms first case of Zika virus in country: minister
#Health News
March 2, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Slovakia confirms first case of Zika virus in country: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aedes aegypti mosquitoes is seen in The Gorgas Memorial institute for Health Studies laboratory as they conduct a research on preventing the spread of the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in Panama City February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - A Slovak woman returning from South America was confirmed as the first case of the Zika virus in the country, Slovak Health Minister Viliam Cislak said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the Zika outbreak linked to thousands of birth defects in Brazil an international health emergency on Feb. 1, although much about the virus remains unknown.

“Test results of the patient hospitalized with a suspected Zika virus last week in Presov, eastern Slovakia, were positive,” Cislak told reporters.

“The patient is in good health and does not require further treatment,” he said.

The first two cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus were confirmed last week in the neighboring Czech Republic, in a man returning from Martinique and a woman who traveled to the Dominican Republic.

Much remains unclear about the virus, including whether it causes microcephaly in babies, a condition defined by unusually small heads that can result in developmental problems.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
