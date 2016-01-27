FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United to refund travel to regions hit with Zika virus: spokesman
January 26, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

United to refund travel to regions hit with Zika virus: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A municipal worker sprays insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

(Reuters) - United Airlines will allow customers who hold tickets to regions impacted by the Zika virus to postpone their trips or receive full refunds, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, said the offer corresponds to virus-hit areas specified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that mosquito-borne Zika is likely to spread to most of the Americas, sparking concerns by travelers on social media.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York

