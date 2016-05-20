FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama urges Congress to quickly boost Zika funding
May 20, 2016 / 4:32 PM / a year ago

Obama urges Congress to quickly boost Zika funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday urged the U.S. Congress to pass a bill to boost emergency funding to deal with the Zika virus, saying it was critical for Americans thinking about having children to be assured about the government’s response.

“This is not something where we can build a wall to prevent. Mosquitoes don’t go through customs,” Obama told reporters after meeting with top health officials in the Oval Office.

“Congress needs to get me a bill. It needs to get me a bill that has sufficient funds to do the job. They should not be going off on recess before this is done,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish

