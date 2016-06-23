FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Democratic leader dismisses Republicans' Zika funding proposal
June 23, 2016 / 12:33 AM / a year ago

U.S. Senate Democratic leader dismisses Republicans' Zika funding proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) gestures as he talks to the media after a weekly Senate Democrats luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said an agreement announced on Wednesday by House of Representatives Republicans on $1.1 billion in new funding to fight the Zika virus was not a serious response to the threat.

"A narrowly partisan proposal that cuts off women's access to birth control, shortchanges veterans and rescinds Obamacare funds to cover the cost is not a serious response to the threat from the Zika virus," Reid said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
