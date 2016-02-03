FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. health secretary to brief lawmakers on efforts over Zika virus
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 3, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. health secretary to brief lawmakers on efforts over Zika virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Mathews Burwell speaks during a press conference on Open Enrollment in Washington February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he had invited U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell to brief lawmakers on efforts over the Zika virus.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said there was an increasing amount of concern about the virus as warmer months approach, and “I think we could all benefit from having a better understanding of what preparations are being made to protect Americans.”

He said he had asked Burwell to brief relevant Senate committees and leaders in both parties next week.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Heavey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.