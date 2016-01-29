FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
January 28, 2016 / 6:55 PM / in 2 years

U.S. most concerned about pregnant women amid Zika threat: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A transmission electron micrograph (TEM) shows the Zika virus, in an undated photo provided by the Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials monitoring the Zika virus are most concerned about its potential impact on women who are pregnant or could become pregnant, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters at a daily press briefing, added that the nation’s response to the virus so far has been “consistent with the kind of threat that could be out there.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Rigby

