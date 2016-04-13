U.S. lawmakers' effort on Zika too 'meager': White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday criticized efforts of the U.S. Congress to combat Zika as insufficient in the fight against the virus, but said President Barack Obama would still sign the measure into law.
“It is a positive step. It is a far cry from what our public health experts tell us is necessary to prepare,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, adding that the bill passed on Tuesday did not include any funding to address the virus.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Gardner; Editing by Bernard Orr