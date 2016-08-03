White House doesn't rule out pesticides in Zika fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials were willing to consider a range of options to control the spread of the Zika virus, the White House said on Wednesday when asked about whether it would be willing to relax restrictions on some pesticides.
"We'll certain rely on the advice of experts in making decisions about the most effective strategies to deploy to fight the mosquito population," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.
Reporting by Tim Gardner and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu