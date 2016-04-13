U.S. lawmakers' effort on Zika too 'meager': White House

A pair of Aedes albopictus mosquitoes are seen during a mating ritual while the female feeds on a blood meal in a 2003 image from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). REUTERS/Centers for Disease Control/James Gathany/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday criticized efforts of the U.S. Congress to combat Zika as insufficient in the fight against the virus, but said President Barack Obama would still sign the measure into law.

“It is a positive step. It is a far cry from what our public health experts tell us is necessary to prepare,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, adding that the bill passed on Tuesday did not include any funding to address the virus.