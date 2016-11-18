Can breastfeeding reduce babies’ pain during vaccinations?
(Reuters Health) - Infants who nurse during vaccinations may cry less and feel less pain than babies who are soothed in other ways, a research review suggests.
GENEVA The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Friday that the Zika virus and related neurological complications no longer constitute an international emergency but said that it would continue to work on the outbreak through a "robust program".
The WHO's Emergency Committee, which declared an international public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in February, said in a statement that they felt that "the Zika virus and associated consequences remain a significant enduring public health challenge requiring intense action but no longer represent a PHEIC."
"We are not downgrading the importance of Zika, by placing this as a longer program of work, we are sending the message that Zika is here to stay," Dr. Peter Salama, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, told a news briefing.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
CHICAGO The Andersons Inc said it was testing every delivery of corn for vomitoxin from Monday at its ethanol plant near Clymers, in central Indiana, according to a company website on Friday.
ZURICH Novartis has abandoned a 2016 goal to start testing its autofocus contact lens on people, though it said the groundbreaking product it is making with internet giant Google is "progressing steadily."