a year ago
WHO updates view on Zika as cause of brain abnormalities
#Health News
September 7, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

WHO updates view on Zika as cause of brain abnormalities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Professor David L. Heymann (L), Chair of the Emergency Committee, and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Margaret Chan hold a news conference after the first meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee concerning the Zika virus and observed increase in neurological disorders and neonatal malformations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 1, 2016.Pierre Albouy/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization updated its assessment of the Zika virus on Wednesday as a cause of congenital brain abnormalities in babies and Guillain-Barre syndrome, after considering months of research into the mosquito-borne disease.

"The most likely explanation of available evidence from outbreaks of Zika virus infection and clusters of microcephaly is that Zika virus infection during pregnancy is a cause of congenital brain abnormalities including microcephaly," the WHO said.

It was also most likely that Zika was a trigger of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), it added.

The WHO's previous statement in March, based on a rapid assessment of evidence, said: "Based on observational, cohort and case-control studies there is strong scientific consensus that Zika virus is a cause of GBS, microcephaly and other neurological disorders."

Reporting by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
