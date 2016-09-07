Malaysia confirms first case of Zika in a pregnant woman
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Wednesday confirmed its first case of the Zika virus in a pregnant woman, a 27-year-old living in a southern city next to the city-state of Singapore.
GENEVA The World Health Organization updated its assessment of the Zika virus on Wednesday as a cause of congenital brain abnormalities in babies and Guillain-Barre syndrome, after considering months of research into the mosquito-borne disease.
"The most likely explanation of available evidence from outbreaks of Zika virus infection and clusters of microcephaly is that Zika virus infection during pregnancy is a cause of congenital brain abnormalities including microcephaly," the WHO said.
It was also most likely that Zika was a trigger of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), it added.
The WHO's previous statement in March, based on a rapid assessment of evidence, said: "Based on observational, cohort and case-control studies there is strong scientific consensus that Zika virus is a cause of GBS, microcephaly and other neurological disorders."
St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against short-selling firm Muddy Waters and cyber security company MedSec Holdings Ltd, saying they intentionally disseminated false information about its heart devices to manipulate its stock.
Retrophin Inc said its drug for a rare kidney disorder, which has no specific treatment, was found safe and effective in a mid-stage study, sending the company's shares soaring as much as 44 percent on Wednesday.