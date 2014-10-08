FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. will implement extra Ebola screening at five airports - White House
October 8, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. will implement extra Ebola screening at five airports - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday extra Ebola screening will be put in place at five U.S. airports; New York’s John F. Kennedy, Newark Liberty, Washington Dulles, Chicago O‘Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta.

“These five airports are the destination of 94 percent of individuals who travel to the United States from the three countries that are currently affected by Ebola,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a news briefing.

“This is an additional layer of screening that can be targeted to that small population in a way that will enhance security but also minimize disruption to the broader traveling public,” he said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jim Loney

