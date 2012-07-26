FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government signs on insurers to fight healthcare fraud
July 26, 2012 / 4:42 PM / in 5 years

Government signs on insurers to fight healthcare fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Thursday it would collaborate with some of the country’s biggest health insurers to try to combat healthcare fraud.

The partnership is designed to halt scams by sharing information and best practices to improve detection. UnitedHealth Group Inc, WellPoint Inc and Humana Inc are among the insurers participating in the partnership.

“Bringing additional health care industry leaders and experts into this work will allow us to act more quickly and effectively in identifying and stopping fraud schemes, seeking justice for victims, and safeguarding our health care system,” Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

