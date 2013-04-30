FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government extends deadline to insurers for health exchanges
#Health News
April 30, 2013 / 4:50 PM / in 4 years

Government extends deadline to insurers for health exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The deadline for health insurers to submit applications to sell insurance in the states in which the Federal government is running the health exchange has been extended by three days until Friday, a spokeswoman at the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

“Health insurance issuers have asked us to provide them with more time to submit their applications to offer Qualified Health Plans and we are accommodating that request,” Alicia Hartinger, a spokeswoman at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said in an emailed statement.

The exchanges are due to start open enrollment on October 1, 2014.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
