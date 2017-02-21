The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.

The investigation comes after an undercover sting of 15 New York health insurers found that 11 of them provided inaccurate or misleading information about contraceptive coverage, the DFS said. (on.ny.gov/2m8rJPq)

The DFS, which did not identify the insurers, could not be immediately reached for comment.

All health plans in New York are required to provide coverage for all contraceptive drugs and devices and all non-grandfathered health plans must cover at least one form of contraception in each of the FDA-approved contraceptive delivery methods without co-pays, coinsurance or deductibles, regardless of the future of the Affordable Care Act.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)