FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron Health's under-skin ICD safe, effective
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 10, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Cameron Health's under-skin ICD safe, effective

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cameron Health Inc, which agreed in March to be acquired by Boston Scientific Corp, said on Thursday its implantable heart defibrillator proved safe and effective for treating patients at risk for sudden cardiac arrest in a 330-patient clinical trial.

Cameron’s implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) is the first such device that does not use intravenous leads, or electric wires, to transmit electricity from the device to the heart. Leads are often the weak link of the defibrillator system and can cause serious complications.

“Conventional ICDs are a proven therapy with a long clinical track record; however, complications related to transvenous leads, or wires placed in the heart, can be quite serious for patients,” said Dr Martin Burke, professor of medicine and director of the Heart Rhythm Center at the University of Chicago.

“We did not observe the typical lead-related complications with the S-ICD System, so having an alternative treatment for patients that can virtually eliminate transvenous lead complications is an important step forward for ICD therapy,” he said.

Results of the study were presented at the Heart Rhythm Society’s Annual Scientific Sessions in Boston.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen said the Cameron device will likely be a niche product, with initial usage likely to be limited to patients with failed traditional transvenous systems, patients at increased risk of infection, and those with vascular complications.

Boston Scientific has said the Cameron device represents a $1 billion market opportunity. Biegelsen said this equates to about 15 percent of the global ICD market.

Reporting By Debra Sherman. Editing by Bernadette Baum and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.